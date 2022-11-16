TSA officers at Richmond International Airport found a double-bladed knife concealed inside the inner workings of a laptop on Friday, Nov. 11.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A man was stopped at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Friday after an X-ray machine showed there was a knife concealed inside his laptop.

On Friday, Nov. 11, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer who was working at a checkpoint X-ray machine at the airport saw what appeared to be a knife inside a traveler’s carry-on bag. The bag was searched, but officers could not find a knife. Each item in the bag was then separated and taken through the machine again.

An X-ray image then showed that the knife was inside the traveler’s laptop. TSA officers disassembled the laptop and found a double-edged knife that had been concealed inside the computer.

The traveler, a man from Williamsburg, Va., initially said he didn’t know there was a knife inside his laptop. Eventually, though, he confirmed that the knife was his.

According to Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport, the man faces “a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

“Detecting artfully concealed weapons points to the training and skill of our officers who are focused on their mission to ensure that prohibited items that could cause harm are not carried onto flights,” Burke said.