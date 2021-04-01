Judge weighing motion to dismiss Chase lawsuit over censure

In this Feb. 2, 2021, photo, Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase and Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks from her desk at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. The national Republican Party is at war with itself, struggling to reconcile a bitter divide between former President Donald Trump’s fierce loyalists and those who want Trumpism purged from their party. Chase is a polarizing state senator who seems to have won the hearts and minds of the Trump faithful with her fiercely anti-establishment, pro-gun positions and her embrace of the false notion that Trump is the legitimate winner of the November election. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has heard hours of arguments but did not immediately rule on whether to dismiss a lawsuit from firebrand Virginia conservative Amanda Chase over her state Senate colleagues’ decision to censure her.

Chase (R-Chesterfield) is a Republican candidate for governor.

She filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote 24-9, denouncing her for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”

The resolution filed for her censure cited Chase’s response to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, statements she made falsely claiming the presidential election was stolen.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office has asked the court to toss the suit.

The judge on Thursday said he would take the matter under advisement and rule later.