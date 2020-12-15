Individual retracts child sexual abuse claim against priest, Richmond Catholic Diocese says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An individual who said they had been sexually abused as a child by a priest in Norfolk, Va., has retracted their claim, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Tuesday.

The allegations were made earlier this year against retired diocesan priest William Dinga Jr.

Dinga has been accused of abuse while serving at Christ the King Catholic Church in 1986. He retired in 1990 and was not permitted to exercise public priestly duties before these allegations, which Dinga denies, were made.

“This recantation by the alleged victim exonerates Father Dinga of these accusations. Father Dinga adamantly denied and maintained his innocence concerning the allegations,” the diocese said in a press release.

According to the Richmond Catholic Diocese, Dinga has been exonerated and the diocese has restored him to the status he held before allegations surfaced.