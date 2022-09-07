RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The president of the University of Richmond has announced an investigation into an incident is underway after it was reported several students were involved in an altercation with a delivery driver on campus.

The email sent by the school’s president, Kevin Hallock, states that over the Labor Day weekend, the university “learned of a deeply disturbing incident” on school grounds.

“It is reported that during the incident one student used racist language and engaged in threatening behavior. The delivery driver was seen with a firearm,” the email stated.

Hallock wrote that while all the facts about the incident are not currently known, university police “responded to the scene immediately when called.”

No student, staff or faculty member, or visitor should ever be confronted by offensive language or hostile behavior or feel threatened on our campus. I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here. I also want to be clear: other than for trained law enforcement officers, firearms are not allowed on our campus.” Kevin Hallock, President of The University of Richmond

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the University of Richmond Police Department, Chief McCoy at police@richmond.edu or 804-289-8715.

The school said the matter is being taken seriously and has announced resources available for anyone who may be seeking support at this time.