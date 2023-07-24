RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Public Works and the Richmond Department of Public Utilities have collaborated on installing a high water detection system on Magnolia Avenue and Bainbridge Street – two areas prone to flooding.

According to a release, the warning system uses a sensor to detect rising water and alert residents to stay off the roads and turn around. It will activate flashing beacons, message signs and automatic road barriers. Multiple warnings can be important, since just a foot-and-a-half of rushing water can carry most cars away.

The public safety warning systems are the first to be used in this region. The detection system is designed to help cut down on calls to first responders to barricade the site during inclement weather and improve drivers’ compliance with warnings to turn around.

Robert Harris, lives only a block away from one of the high detection systems on Bainbridge Street, has witnessed flooding in the area firsthand. Before the water level detector was installed, he would stand on his front porch and warn drivers from going through the deep water.

“Many times it’d be flooded, and I’d be trying to tell people, you know, they don’t pay me no mind. They just keep on going,” Harris said.

Harris has lived in the neighborhood for 70 years, and hopes that the detection system not only benefits his neighbors, but anyone else who is driving through.

“I’m glad for it though because it could be a time that comes with some kids in the car or something. You never know,” Harris said. “It can save a lot of people from maybe getting hurt or losing their automobile.”

The project cost nearly $500,000.