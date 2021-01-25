Henrico Police searching for missing 23-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman.

The family of At’Taysiyah Dye, known as Tajah, told Henrico police they last spoke to the woman on Tuesday, January 19. The family said it is abnormal for Dye to go this long without speaking to someone in the family.

Dye’s family said she has tattoos, including a heart on her neck, rose on her left hand and an elephant on the right leg. Police added she may also be in a 2010 silver Mazda 6, sedan with unknown 30-day days.

If you see Dye or know of her whereabouts call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.