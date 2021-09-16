Heavy rain triggers flash flooding, road closures and water rescues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for much of Virginia’s capital region after heavy rain hit the area hard on Thursday.

Over 1.65 inches of rain have fallen at the Richmond International Airport in the past three hours, according to the National Weather Service.

The downpours have caused several delays and backups on the roads, including on I-95. All lanes of I-95 south, near Belvidere Street, have reopened after being closed for a short period of time. However, VDOT officials say there is currently a four-mile backup.

Richmond fire officials are reminding drivers to not drive through standing water. They have responded to nearly a dozen high water calls in the past hour, including:

  • 3:26p– Cumberland St/S Harrison St
  • 3:32p– W Grace St/N Harrison St
  • 3:33p– 3616 Chamberlayne Ave
  • 3:36p– I95S @ Exit 75
  • 3:39p– 1921 Elmsmere Ave
  • 3:47p– W 21st St/Bainbridge St
  • 3:58p– Lanvale Ave/Westwood Ave
  • 4:16p– 1400 Brook Rd

