RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man attempted to enter a security checkpoint with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport Friday morning.

The X-ray alerted units to perform a closer inspection of the carry-on bag. A firearm was removed by the Richmond Airport Police.

The man was cited on a weapons charge and faces a steep financial civil penalty. Depending on the circumstances, the penalty for carrying weapons at TSA checkpoints can be as high as $15,000.

“Summer travel season is in full swing and yesterday alone TSA officers screened more than 2.7 million passengers at security checkpoints across the country. Carrying prohibited or illegal items to security checkpoints slows down the security lines for everyone. Robin “Chuck” Burke TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport.

According to a press release, passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms (unloaded in a hard-sided locked case) in checked baggage.