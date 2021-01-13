Gov. Northam to propose measure to abolish death penalty in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plans to introduce legislation aimed at abolishing the death penalty, an effort that would make Virginia the first Southern state to do so if it passes.

Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, confirmed that the governor will advocate for ending the death penalty during Wednesday’s State of the Commonwealth address.

Measures to end capital punishment have already been submitted for this year’s General Assembly session, including bills from gubernatorial hopeful Del. Lee Carter (D- Manassas) and Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax).

Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk), an attorney who is running for attorney general, said he would be a chief co-patron for legislation filed for 2021.

“I believe deeply in my soul that the death penalty is abhorrent and must be abolished immediately,” Del. Jones said in a statement.

“The Commonwealth shouldn’t be in the business of killing its citizens, plain and simple, and it is time we meet the moment and end this despicable practice once and for all. It is no secret that this practice impacts Black citizens more than any other group, and this is not only alarming but a necessary reform to our justice system that treats every person fairly and similarly under the law.”

The current Virginia attorney general, Mark Herring, shared a statement supporting the proposal from Northam.

“It is time for Virginia to end the death penalty and I will support Governor Northam’s efforts to make it happen this year,” Herring, who is seeking a third term in office, said. “Its abolition must be part of our work to reform a flawed and imperfect criminal justice system.”