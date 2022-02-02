Former Richmond community college director of financial aid indicted for stealing student financial aid money

Keisha Pope was the Director of Financial Aid at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College for over 10 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond community college director has been charged with stealing student financial aid funds during her more-than-ten year tenure in the position at the school.

The Department of Justice reports that 47-year-old Keisha Pope was the Director of Financial Aid at J. Sargent Reynolds Community College (JSRCC), a public community college serving the greater Richmond area, for over ten years, from about 2006 through 2017.

An indictment alleges that during six years of her employment, from 2011 to 2017, Pope falsely procured financial aid for co-conspirators, including her son, ex-fiancé, goddaughter and cousin.

J. Sargent Reynolds Community College Director of Communications and Special Assistant to the President, Joe Shilling gave 8News a statement saying that the community college has fully cooperated with law enforcement organizations in the investigation. The college also said that staff members involved in the alleged crime are no longer employed, and new leadership within the financial aid office is in place.



Leadership of the Reynolds Financial Aid Office, as well college leaders responsible for its oversight during the timeframe referenced, are no longer employed at Reynolds. New leadership of the financial aid office has been in place since March of 2018 and has worked diligently to ensure the integrity of all aspects of our financial aid operations. Reynolds is in full compliance with the U.S. Department of Education to participate in the administration of federal financial aid.” Joe Schilling, Director of Communications & Special Assistant to the President

The Crime

Pope allegedly increased the financial aid eligibility for her co-conspirators, who were otherwise ineligible for aid benefits at JSRCC, and in return had an agreement with the parties involved where she would receive a portion of the funds as compensation. According to the indictment, Pope allegedly spent her portion of the improperly obtained student financial aid money on various personal expenses, including repairs for her vehicle, retail shopping, and expenses for her daughter, who is a minor.

To conceal her tracks Pope is said to have falsified supporting documents justifying the financial aid allotment. In one instance, Pope allegedly forged medical documents and financial aid documents reflecting that her goddaughter was failing to meet academic eligibility due to a breast cancer diagnosis, despite knowing that her goddaughter had no cancer diagnosis.

Pope also allegedly obtained financial aid for her ex-fiancé, from around 2010 through about 2015, while he was incarcerated, and not attending the college.

The indictment alleges that when JSRCC leadership confronted Pope around September or October of 2017 about her relationship with the aforementioned academically ineligible students who were receiving high amounts of financial aid, Pope claimed to not know the students, and claimed that all students had documentation justifying receiving the continued financial aid. When asked to produce said documentation, Pope resigned from JSRCC.

The Charges

According to The Department of Justice and United States Attorney, Jessica D. Aber, Pope has been charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Pope faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if she is convicted of any of the fraud offences, and faces an additional mandatory two-years in prison if convicted of aggravated identity theft.

The Department of Justice said that actual sentence times for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalty.