Food truck offering free meals to Richmond residents using locally grown food

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Food trucks are a dime a dozen in the River City, but one stands apart from the rest by serving farm-fresh food to individuals in need free of charge. That is the mission of SevaTruck, a nonprofit that gives out meals to underserved communities.

The organization started in the Washington, D.C. area. But in January, work began to bring the concept to Central Virginia.

Approximately two weeks ago, SevaTruck RVA served its first dish. Since then, more than 600 meals have been given out to local Virginians in need.

“It’s always a good time to give back to the community, but there was definitely even more need after COVID and during COVID,” SevaTruck RVA Executive Director Molly McMahon said.

She said SevaTruck’s menu is inspired by the produce donated from local farmers, such as corn and cucumbers.

“We’ve been making burritos with all vegetables — summer squash, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber salads, I’ve made cantaloupe-cucumber salads, as well,” McMahon said. “So it’s really just about giving healthy food, food that we would eat ourselves, giving it to people who don’t always have access to it.”

Most recently, SevaTruck RVA held an event at Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico County, called Books and Burritos. McMahon said that they served 150 meals and were able to distribute books that were donated from Goodwill.

“They were very excited to get books, you know, just seeing the reaction on kids’ faces,” she said. “There’s not a long discussion with people, but you can just tell by the looks on their face that they’re very appreciative of the fact that we’re coming to them and providing food.”

SevaTruck RVA has three upcoming events in August, in partnership with Bright Beginnings Rutland YMCA, Bright Beginnings Ashland and Greenwood Elementary School. The events are not open to the general public. McMahon said that they are put on by organizations for certain groups in need.

“The community is what’s making this go,” McMahon said. “I mean, all of the donations so far have kept our food costs incredibly low. We’re really just paying for supplies to package things.”

In order to keep costs low, McMahon said that SevaTruck is always on the lookout for community members willing to assist. For information on how to get involved, click here.

“We really just want to get out to as many people as possible,” McMahon said. “We want to be the conduit of bringing people into the community to help the community, and just grow as much food as we can that’s healthy and just impact and fill as many bellies as we can.”