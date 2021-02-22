First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Richmond Wednesday

First lady Jill Biden smiles as she tours Whitman-Walker Health, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Richmond Wednesday in her first solo official visit outside of Washington, D.C. since Inauguration Day.

An official in the first lady’s office told 8News Dr. Biden will tour VCU’s Massey Cancer Center downtown and will meet with several researchers.

The timing of Dr. Biden’s visit remains unknown.

The last time Dr. Biden came to Richmond was last September to promote Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. She visited the City of Richmond Registrar’s Office on Laburnum Avenue.

This is a developing story.