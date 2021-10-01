First Black-crested Mangabey monkey born at Metro Richmond Zoo

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Richmond Metro Zoo is now home to a baby Black-crested mangabey. (Photo: Richmond Zoo FB)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed its first Black-crested mangabey monkey on July, 29.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The baby monkey’s parents are Najia and M’Ti. The zoo said the monkey is growing quickly and is healthy. The baby’s sex is yet to be determined since its gestation period is six months.

The Black-crested mangabey is native to the rainforests of Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Next time you visit the zoo, you can find the baby monkey on the same path as Kumbali and Kago across from the hornbills.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10