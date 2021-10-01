First Black-crested Mangabey monkey born at Metro Richmond Zoo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed its first Black-crested mangabey monkey on July, 29.

The baby monkey’s parents are Najia and M’Ti. The zoo said the monkey is growing quickly and is healthy. The baby’s sex is yet to be determined since its gestation period is six months.

The Black-crested mangabey is native to the rainforests of Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Next time you visit the zoo, you can find the baby monkey on the same path as Kumbali and Kago across from the hornbills.