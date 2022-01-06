Finishing the job: Contractor who helped remove Richmond’s Confederate statues tapped for pedestal removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Team Henry Enterprises has been tapped by the City of Richmond to remove the remaining Confederate monument pedestals, including AP Hill. A shell company created by the same construction company was hired in 2020 to remove the Confederate statues from those pedestals.

After preliminarily selecting Team Henry Enterprises, the city is slated to pay $1.5 million for the removal.

The City of Richmond put out a request for companies to bid on the job and received two bidders: a D.C.-based firm call Stratified, Inc. and Team Henry Enterprises. Stratified, Inc. had offered to do the job for a $1 million contract and the city said they initially chose their lower bid.

However, according to the City of Richmond, Stratified, Inc. did meet all the requirements for the project. They said the bid “lacked evidence” of a required contractor’s license.

After that bid fell through, they decided to choose the $1.5 million contract with Team Henry Enterprises.

Team Henry Enterprises is run by Devon Henry, the man who created NAH, LLC. and completed the contract to remove Richmond confederate monuments in 2020. The city reached out to Henry for the job after another contractor turned down the job and suggested him.

An investigation was made into that initial contract after it was discovered that Henry had made $4,000 total in political contributions to “RVA for Stoney” and Stoney’s PAC “One Richmond.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney assigned to the investigation determined that were was no evidence of improper benefit to Stoney or criminal intent behind the mayor’s decision to hire Henry’s company.

The contractor has created somewhat of a niche role, he also was chosen by the state to remove the Robert E. Lee monument and pedestal.