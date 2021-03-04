Emergency allotments to continue for SNAP households in March

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month.

Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Tuesday, March 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.

For additional information regarding SNAP, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.