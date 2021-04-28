DoD: U.S. Army staff sergeant from Richmond dead following non-combat incident in Kuwait

FILE – This April 19, 2019 file photo shows a sign for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon in Washington. The Biden administration’s nominee for top Pentagon policy adviser was met with sharp criticism from Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday, including accusations that he has been too partisan to be confirmed for the job. Colin Kahl, who served as national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration, faced repeated questions on his previous support for the Iran nuclear deal and how he would approach that issue now. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Defense say a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant from Richmond died following a non-combat-related incident Monday.

Officials from the Department of Defense confirmed the death of 55-year-old Staff Sgt. Christopher F. Pantos at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait following the non-combat-related incident.

The incident is now under investigation.

Pantos was originally from Richmond and was assigned to the 55th Sustainment Brigade in the U.S. Army Reserve in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

No further details have been released.

This is breaking news and will be updated.