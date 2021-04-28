DoD: U.S. Army staff sergeant from Richmond dead following non-combat incident in Kuwait

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Defense say a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant from Richmond died following a non-combat-related incident Monday.
Officials from the Department of Defense confirmed the death of 55-year-old Staff Sgt. Christopher F. Pantos at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait following the non-combat-related incident.
The incident is now under investigation.
Pantos was originally from Richmond and was assigned to the 55th Sustainment Brigade in the U.S. Army Reserve in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.
No further details have been released.
This is breaking news and will be updated.