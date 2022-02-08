Do you recognize them? Photo of person who dumped sick, emaciated dog outside of Richmond shelter

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control has released a photo of the person who dumped Olympus, a sick and emaciated dog, outside of the shelter early Sunday morning.

RACC said that temperatures were around 19 degrees when the person carried Olympus out of a small sedan at 2:36 a.m. Sunday morning, and left him in the cold.

Dog abandoned at RACC fighting for strength to survive

  • ‘Freezing, skin and bones’ dog left in the cold outside in Richmond, fighting for his life

    • RACC asks for anyone with information to share on the situation, Olympus, or the person photographed, to private message them on Instagram or Facebook, email Robert.Leinberger@rva.gov, or contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.

    According to RACC, Olympus is doing better today. He is eating, and up and walking. More definitive test results are expected today.

    • Olympus drop off (Photo Courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)
    • Olympus in recovery (Photo Courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)
    • Olympus in recovery (Photo Courtesy of Richmond Animal Care and Control)

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    WAVY Twitter Widget

    ***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

    WAVY Facebook

    WAVY TV 10