Do you recognize them? Photo of person who dumped sick, emaciated dog outside of Richmond shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control has released a photo of the person who dumped Olympus, a sick and emaciated dog, outside of the shelter early Sunday morning.

RACC said that temperatures were around 19 degrees when the person carried Olympus out of a small sedan at 2:36 a.m. Sunday morning, and left him in the cold.

Dog abandoned at RACC fighting for strength to survive

RACC asks for anyone with information to share on the situation, Olympus, or the person photographed, to private message them on Instagram or Facebook, email Robert.Leinberger@rva.gov, or contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.

According to RACC, Olympus is doing better today. He is eating, and up and walking. More definitive test results are expected today.