Diverse students encouraged to apply for Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is awarding scholarships to African American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area this year.

“As we witness our country’s evolving conversation on racial equity and social justice, we want to do our part to help historically underserved students,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “We know that education can serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility.”

Applications close Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. EST. Those interested can apply here.

The company says 60 scholarships totaling $500,000 will be the first made under the Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship Program — a six-year, $10 million initiative to provide assistance with higher education expenses.

Of the 60 scholarships, 20 scholarships of $5,000 each will be available for students enrolled in two-year schools, and 40 scholarships of $10,000 each will be awarded to students enrolled in four-year schools.

“We have partnered with historically black colleges and universities for nearly 40 years, offering volunteer and financial support,” said Thomas F. Farrell, II, Dominion Energy’s executive chairman. “This scholarship program is another way for us to support the students who will one day lead our nation.”

Eligibility requirements:

Be historically underserved students who self-identify as Black/African American; Hispanic or Latino; America Indian or Alaska Native; Asian; or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

High school seniors or graduates or current college undergraduates residing in one of the following states: Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Idaho, Wyoming or Utah,

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).

Scholarship renewal will be available for students who meet certain criteria, such as GPA requirements and residency in an eligible state.

The program is administered by Scholarship America, a nonprofit that specializes in the management of scholarship and tuition assistance programs.

Scholarship America will support Dominion Energy in the selection of finalists.

The company also has committed $25 million to 11 historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The six-year “HBCU Promise” program will support endowments, capital projects, operating expenses, and educational programs in clean energy.