Detectives arrest man suspected of stealing Richmond mayor’s 70” flat-screen TV

Richmond

by: Keyris Manzanares

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested and charged a man accused of stealing Mayor Levar Stoney’s 70-inch flat-screen TV from his campaign office in Jackson Ward in October.

According to an RPD post on Facebook, the two detectives who worked on the case were able to identify a suspect after examining video from neighborhood cameras.

“Detective Bruington pulled video from several cameras in the neighborhood which showed the thief with the television leaving the area,” RPD wrote.

Then Fourth Precinct Detective Sergeant Baldwin went looking for the suspect and found him boarding a GRTC bus.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with burglary.

Detectives believe the suspect is responsible for several recent burglaries in the area.

