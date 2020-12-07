Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy expected to resign from house seat to run for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today a source familiar with the decision told 8News that Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Woodbridge) intends to resign from the Virginia House of Delegates as she continues her campaign for governor.
Carroll Foy announced her run for governor on May 27.
If elected for governor, she will be the first female governor of Virginia and the first Black woman to serve as governor in the entire United States.
