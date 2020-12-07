Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy expected to resign from house seat to run for governor

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Carroll Foy Facebook page

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today a source familiar with the decision told 8News that Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Woodbridge) intends to resign from the Virginia House of Delegates as she continues her campaign for governor.

Carroll Foy announced her run for governor on May 27.

If elected for governor, she will be the first female governor of Virginia and the first Black woman to serve as governor in the entire United States.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10