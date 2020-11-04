Crowd gathers at Richmond City Hall, police present

A crowd gathers at Richmond City Hall on Election Night with Richmond Police officers present. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crowd gathered at Richmond City Hall on Election Night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the crowd could be heard chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Breonna Taylor.” Richmond Police officers were reportedly stationed on the street corners around City Hall.

A crowd is gathered at Richmond City Hall. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

Nearby, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) officials issued a Tuesday night advisory of public assembly at the MCV Campus on East Broad Street. According to the advisory, police were allowing access on Marshall Street.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, VCU officials issued an updated advisory, saying East Broad Street had been cleared.

According to the 8News reporter on scene, there was also a police presence blocking the road along part of Monument Avenue.

As of 10:35 p.m., the crowd has downsized and relocated near Monroe Park.

Richmond Police officers are on scene near City Hall. (Photo: Alex Thorson)

This is a developing story. Stick with 8News for updates.