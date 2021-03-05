Confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome found in Virginia

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOYDTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Southside Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The district serves Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg Counties.

In a release, VDH said the child has recovered, but no further information on the patient will be available due to privacy.

MIS-C is a new health condition connected with the coronavirus. The first cases were reported in the United States in May 2020.

The syndrome causes issues with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children suffering, have a fever for several days while showing symptoms of irritability, decreased activity, abdominal pain and more.

Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in the Commonwealth in a letter on March 4.

“I urge all local health care providers to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department epidemiologist,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Southside Health District. “It is especially important that everyone remain vigilant to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings as appropriate.”

Cases of MIS-C in Virginia are reported on the VDH website.