Confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome found in Virginia

BOYDTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Southside Health District has confirmed a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
The district serves Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg Counties.
In a release, VDH said the child has recovered, but no further information on the patient will be available due to privacy.
MIS-C is a new health condition connected with the coronavirus. The first cases were reported in the United States in May 2020.
The syndrome causes issues with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children suffering, have a fever for several days while showing symptoms of irritability, decreased activity, abdominal pain and more.
Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., provided guidance on the syndrome to health care providers in the Commonwealth in a letter on March 4.
“I urge all local health care providers to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department epidemiologist,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Southside Health District. “It is especially important that everyone remain vigilant to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings as appropriate.”
Cases of MIS-C in Virginia are reported on the VDH website.