Company responsible for Live! and Hard Rock casinos proposes Scotts Addition resort casino

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Cordish Companies is joining the list of companies proposing ideas to build a casino in the City of Richmond. The proposal for Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond includes not only casino space but a hotel, restaurants and entertainment space all situated in Scotts Addition.

Other Cordish gambling locations include Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, Live! Casino Pittsburgh, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL.

Cordish is proposing that a 250,000 square foot casino, a hotel with 300 rooms and 30 suites, an entertainment venue that can fit 4,000 people, multi-use event space and 18 restaurants, bars and entertainment venues be built at the corner of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street.

The company chose the location for its proximity to I-64 and I-95.

“Our project will be a key link in realizing the vision set forth in the Richmond 300 Master Plan for the development of a higher density dining, entertainment, hospitality and commercial node connecting the Diamond and Boulevard developments to our site and the Washington Football

Club training facility,” said The Cordish Companies Chief Operation Officer Zed Smith.

The company says the casino is projected to create 5,000 jobs during construction and 3,000 permanent jobs. The expected economic impact for the city is $5.3 billion over the first 10 years.

The Cordish Companies plans to contract three local minority owned contractor companies for the job.

The proposal includes promises of donations including money for community organizations as well as in-kind services.

The City of Richmond began accepting casino proposals in late December.

These plans will be subjected to a selection process that will include consulting with experts and receiving feedback from Richmond residents. The city government will then chose a preferred casino operator and location for residents to approve via referendum.

Residents will most likely be given the chance to vote to approve or reject the casino during the November 2021 election.