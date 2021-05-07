City of Richmond moving into next phase of casino process

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced on Friday that the Resort Casino Evaluation Panel is moving into the next part of the casino selection process.

The panel will begin the negotiation phase to come to a conclusion on which project it will recommend to Mayor Levar Stoney. The panel plans to have their recommendation ready by the end of the month. This recommendation will address which operator, location and settled upon terms the city would putting on the ballot in November.

Ahead of this phase of the selection process, the city has shared updated information about each proposal. More information about Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond and ONE Casino + Resort can be found on the city website.