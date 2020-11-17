Charges pending against driver who led VSP on fiery trailer chase in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are pending against a North Carolina man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase while hauling a trailer that caught fire.

Virginia State Police tell 8News around 6 p.m. Tuesday, troopers witnessed a 2006 GMC Envoy traveling west on Route 360 (Mechanicsville Turnpike) west of the Pamunkey River in Hanover County. The Envoy was towing a trailer that had caught fire.

That’s when the trooper activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to get the Envoy to stop. According the troopers, the driver, who VSP did not identify, refused to stop and continued west on Route 360.

“The Envoy crossed the median and began traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 360 near Pole Green Road before crossing back through the median to the westbound lanes,” Sgt. Dylan Davenport, a spokesperson for VSP, said in a statement. “At this point, state police positioned their vehicles around the Envoy and brought it to a stop near Walnut Grove Road.”

Troopers say the trailer dislodged itself from the Envoy in the 5000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. “While traveling the wrong way on Mechanicsville Turnpike, the Envoy struck two vehicles and a mailbox. No injuries were reported in those crashes,” troopers added.

The 48-year-old North Carolina man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.