Capitol Square in Richmond to close, DGS to restrict access to buildings to prepare for possible demonstrations

House of Delegates members walk past the south portico at around 8:30 p.m. at the end of the veto session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The House members were meeting outside under a tent instead of in the House Chamber in order to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of General Services (DGS) announced that it is implementing precautionary measures to protect employees, visitors, buildings, and the grounds at historic Capitol Square in Richmond.

The move comes in preparation for possible demonstrations around Richmond over the next week and during the inauguration in Washington D.C, as well as for Lobby Day in Richmond on Jan. 18.

DGS will implement the following:

Capitol Square will be closed Thursday, Jan. 14, through at least Thursday, Jan. 21.

Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Access to all DGS-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 21.

The precautions come just days after the FBI warned State Capitol buildings could become targets of violence and in light of the civil unrest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6.

These measures are subject to change, pending the circumstances. For more information, visit dgs.virginia.gov.