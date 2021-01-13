Capitol Square in Richmond to close, DGS to restrict access to buildings to prepare for possible demonstrations

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Department of General Services (DGS) announced that it is implementing precautionary measures to protect employees, visitors, buildings, and the grounds at historic Capitol Square in Richmond.
The move comes in preparation for possible demonstrations around Richmond over the next week and during the inauguration in Washington D.C, as well as for Lobby Day in Richmond on Jan. 18.
DGS will implement the following:
- Capitol Square will be closed Thursday, Jan. 14, through at least Thursday, Jan. 21.
- Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13.
- Access to all DGS-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 21.
The precautions come just days after the FBI warned State Capitol buildings could become targets of violence and in light of the civil unrest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6.
These measures are subject to change, pending the circumstances. For more information, visit dgs.virginia.gov.
Latest News
- Northampton County votes to remove Confederate monument
- Northam to deliver 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address at 7 p.m.
- Navy ESG 2 leadership receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Station Norfolk
- Norfolk man charged in shooting of 1-month-old, 4 adults in August
- Gov. Northam to propose measure to abolish death penalty in Virginia