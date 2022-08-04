RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a California man from boarding his flight with a loaded handgun.

TSA stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. Officers found a handgun that was loaded with nine bullets.

The airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.

This is the 11th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport.

Guns caught by year20152016201720182019202020212022(As of 8/3/22)
RIC Airport610181414222011
TSA detected over 5,900 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.