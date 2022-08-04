RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a California man from boarding his flight with a loaded handgun.
TSA stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. Officers found a handgun that was loaded with nine bullets.
The airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.
This is the 11th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport.
Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2015 to 2022
|Guns caught by year
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022(As of 8/3/22)
|RIC Airport
|6
|10
|18
|14
|14
|22
|20
|11
TSA detected over 5,900 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.