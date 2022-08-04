This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Aug. 2. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a California man from boarding his flight with a loaded handgun.

TSA stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. Officers found a handgun that was loaded with nine bullets.

The airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.

This is the 11th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport.

Guns caught at Richmond International Airport checkpoints from 2015 to 2022

Guns caught by year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 8/3/22) RIC Airport 6 10 18 14 14 22 20 11 Firearms caught by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport checkpoints, 2015 to 2022



TSA detected over 5,900 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.