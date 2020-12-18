Bon Secours distributes COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours began distributing the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to frontline health care workers in Hampton Roads Friday.
Chief Nursing Officer Joan Daversa administered the first shot to Ashlee Hughes, an Emergency Department Physician Assistant.
