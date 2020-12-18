Bon Secours distributes COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bon Secours distributes COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to frontline workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours began distributing the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to frontline health care workers in Hampton Roads Friday.

Chief Nursing Officer Joan Daversa administered the first shot to Ashlee Hughes, an Emergency Department Physician Assistant.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10