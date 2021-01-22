Bill to remove Byrd statue from Capitol Square heads to House for vote

FILE – House Majority Leader H. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, talks on a phone as he sits at the feet of the statue of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd at Capitol Square in Richmond, Va. Saturday, March 13, 2010. A panel of Virginia legislators will discuss the removal of a statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., from the state Capitol grounds. Byrd was a staunch segregationist and the architect of massive resistance against integrating schools. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Delegate Jay Jones’ bill to remove the statue of Harry F. Byrd, Sr. from

Capitol Square in Richmond is out of the House Rules Committee as of Friday morning and headed to the House of Delegates for passage.

“Racism and its symbols, obvious and subtle, have no place in this new Virginia decade,” said Jones. “Monuments to segregation, massive resistance, and the subjugation of one race below another, such as the Byrd statue, serve only as a reminder of the overt and institutional racism that has and continues to plague our Commonwealth. It’s long past time to bring them down, and I’m proud to be a voice to do just that.”

The bill, HB 2208, directing the removal of the statue, was first proposed in June of last year by Jones — who has served as 89th District’s representative in the House of Delegates since 2018.

Harry F. Byrd, Sr. was a former Virginia Governor and United States Senator and one of the strongest supporters of racial segregation in Virginia. He was the architect of Massive Resistance in the wake of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.