Bill advances to make Herring’s Office of Civil Rights permanent

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2014 file photo, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks at a news conference at his office in Richmond, Va. A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday, Feb. 4, on whether Virginia’s ban on gay marriage is unconstitutional. Herring, the state’s newly elected Democratic attorney general, said he has already […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia House of Delegates Courts of Justice committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would make Attorney General Mark Herring’s Office of Civil Rights permanent.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring created the office as an expansion of the existing Division of Human Rights. It focuses on protecting Virginians from discrimination and other civil rights issues. If passed, the office will be part of the Office of Attorney General.

“I have placed the protection and expansion of Virginians’ civil rights at the center of our mission and made it a focus of all that we do. Now, it’s time to lock-in that commitment by making my Office of Civil Rights a permanent feature of the Office of Attorney General so that Virginians will always know their attorney general will stand up and fight for them,” said Herring.

“I want every Virginian to know that I will always defend their rights, and wherever we find discrimination and oppression, we will put a stop to it. No matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, or who you love, as your attorney general, I will have your back and I will fight for you,” he continued.

HB2147 says that the Office of Civil Rights will exist “to investigate and bring actions to combat discrimination,” and will carry out the Commonwealth’s updated statement of policy on the civil and human rights of all Virginians:

The Commonwealth’s revised policy on civil and human rights states that:

“It is the policy of the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide for equal opportunities throughout the Commonwealth to all its citizens, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, familial status, marital status, or status as a veteran and, to that end, to prohibit discriminatory practices with respect to employment, places of public accommodation, including educational institutions, and real estate transactions by any person or group of persons, including state and local law-enforcement agencies, in order that the peace, health, safety, prosperity, and general welfare of all the inhabitants of the Commonwealth be protected and ensured.”

The Office of Civil Rights works to expand and protect Virginians’ civil rights in many ways, including:

Conducting Pattern or Practice Investigations to Identify and Eliminate Unconstitutional and Illegal Policing

Combating LGBTQ and Gender-based Discrimination

Combating Housing Discrimination

Combating Employment Discrimination

Addressing Discrimination in Places of Public Accommodation

Protecting the Rights of Expectant and New Mothers

Under Herring’s leadership, the Office of Civil Rights includes thirteen staff members, including seven attorneys, after inheriting an office of just four employees, with only one attorney, when he first took office in 2014.