Applications open for Governor’s Fellows Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Commonwealth is now accepting applications for the 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program.

Officials say the program is an opportunity for rising seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action.

“We are excited to welcome the next generation of leaders to kick off their careers with our administration,” said Governor Youngkin. “The Governor’s Fellows Program is a unique opportunity for young Virginians and students to experience public service first-hand and gain essential work skills for their future.”

The program was first developed in 1982 and has continued to welcome participants since. Fellows have worked alongside the Governor’s Cabinet and staff.

“Through meaningful interactions with the Governor’s senior level staff, lunches with Cabinet members, trips around the Commonwealth, and projects both inside and outside my assigned Secretariat, I became fully immersed in Virginia government at the highest level,” said Tommy Lukish, a 2012 Governor’s Fellow. “In every way, those experiences amplified my appreciation for public service and helped my personal and professional growth.”

In addition to daily duties, fellows have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers, as well as travel to government agencies and historic sites.

Those interested in the program must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible.

The application process is as follows:

Monday, March 28: Application deadline

Wednesday, March 30: Interviews begin

Monday, April 18: Decisions begin

Monday, May 30: Program begins

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters to this address: Governor’s Fellows Program | P.O. Box 2454 Richmond, Virginia 23219

Those with questions should reach out to govfellows@governor.virginia.gov.