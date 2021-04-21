Amazon robotics fulfillment center with over 1,000 jobs coming to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amazon is launching a new, state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County in 2022, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office announced.

The 650,000-square-foot facility will create over 1,000 new jobs for Virginians. Amazon’s existing workforce in the Commonwealth is more than 27,00 full- and part-time employees.

The center will be the first of its kind in Central Virginia and will be built on ancillary land at Richmond Raceway.

“This new robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County is the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia, and reinforces our standing as both a technology hub and a leader in supply chain management,” Gov. Northam said in a release.

Amazon offers competitive pay, starting wage of $15 an hour, and they offer full-time employees benefits.

“The launch of this state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Central Virginia will create more than 1,000 jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits starting on the first day of employment. I’m excited to see Virginians continue to excel at Amazon, building better and brighter futures,” Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said.

Amazon opened its first fulfillment operations in Virginia in 2006. Since then, the company has built more than 10 centers and delivery stations. Amazon’s headquarters are also located in Arlington.