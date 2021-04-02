AG Herring urges companies to prevent selling of fake vaccination cards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring wants businesses like Twitter, eBay and Shopify to put a stop to the sales of fake CDC vaccination cards. Herring is one of 45 attorney generals nationally calling on these companies to prevent the spread of fraudulent cards.

“It’s important that these companies and platforms crack down on the sale of these fake vaccination cards to make sure our communities are safe, and we remain on the right track [in] combating the COVID pandemic,” Herring said.

Following vaccination appointments, people are given a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to prove they’ve been vaccinated and to provide a reminder for when to get their second shot. Providers administering the vaccine hand these out to patients to keep.

Herring worries that people lying about being vaccinated will negatively impact public health.

“Getting vaccinated is one of the most important things a Virginian can do to help us all get back to normal and get the COVID pandemic under control,” Herring said.. “Individuals who purchase fraudulent vaccine cards and go out into our communities pretending to be vaccinated could be detrimental to our efforts to curb the pandemic and put the safety of others at risk.”

Herring says the forging of these cards and sale of forged cards violate “many state laws.”

In order to prevent these dupes from circulating the letter from the attorneys general says company CEO should keep an eye out for ads or links to sales of blank vaccine cards or counterfeit ones. Once found, the AG says they should take down all of the links and ads as well as preserving information about the sellers of the fraudulent cards.