RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) says nearly 30 puppies were rescued “from a terrible situation” in the city this past weekend.

RACC says all of the puppies removed “will require medical care, lots of love and TLC.”

A photo of one of the puppies saved shows a white and black puppy with abrasions on its face and eyes that appear to struggle to stay open.

“This puppy is one of 29 (TWENTY NINE!) that our hard working team removed from a terrible situation over the weekend,” the animal control operation wrote on social media.

For now, RACC says all of the puppies are out of the shelter and in foster care.

“We have an amazing foster team!” RACC wrote.

