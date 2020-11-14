2 correctional officers, inmates, inmate’s family indicted for bribery scheme at federal prison in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Department of Justice, two correctional officers are among six people charged in a bribery scheme at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Petersburg.

According to the indictment, Stephen Taylor, 48, and Shanice Bullock, 28, who were employed at the prison, sought and received tens of thousands of dollars over the course of the conspiracy from inmate Dontay Cox, 37, and associates of Cox, including his mother, Kim Williams, 56, and girlfriend, Rameesha Smith, 36, to facilitate the introduction of the controlled substances, cigarettes, and cellular telephones.

Cox worked alongside other inmates at FCI Petersburg, including fellow FCI Petersburg inmate Travian Taylor, 29, to run his contraband scheme inside the prison. FCI Petersburg inmates and their associates would then pay Williams, Smith, and another co-conspirator using various methods. Stephen Taylor and Bullock were paid thousands of dollars via wire transfers from Walmart-2-Walmart.

All six were charged with conspiracy.

Taylor, Bullock and Williams and Cox are also charged with multiple counts of offering bribes to and receiving bribes by public officials.