Richmond
‘It’ll save lives’: Local drivers react to Hands-Free Law going into effect Jan. 1
Video
Richmond FBI looking for help with three cold cases
‘It does give us hope’: One of the first people to receive polio vaccine becomes one of the first for COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia
Video
Northam announces over $6 million in GO grants to fund workforce expansion programs, stimulate economic growth
Court documents explain why police first feared for slain Richmond couple
Video
Northams open Executive Mansion for virtual holiday tour
VDH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard; nearly 20K doses administered in Virginia so far
Virginia Democrats are backing off a ban on the new sale of assault weapons — at least for now
Video
‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas trees lift spirits, raise funds
Northam secures temporary changes to protect businesses from increasing cost of unemployment insurance amid pandemic
Amazon delivery van stolen while driver made deliveries in Richmond neighborhood
Video
About 140,000 doses of Moderna vaccine expected to be delivered in Virginia by Wednesday
Video
In one-on-one interview, Northam reflects on pivotal year in Virginia politics
Video
Essential workers are vying for vaccine prioritization ahead of CDC recommendations
Video
Northam announces new e-referral system to connect ‘vulnerable Virginians to health and social services’
Virginia
Va. COVID-19 Dec. 27 update: Nearly 4K new cases with Hampton Roads at almost 800 additional, current hospitalization near 2,500
Virginia county to get restaurant meals to families in need
‘It’ll save lives’: Local drivers react to Hands-Free Law going into effect Jan. 1
Video
UPDATE: Police confirm one shot at Valley View Mall; search for shooter continues
Video
Richmond FBI looking for help with three cold cases
Local News
Young local artist raises $950 for Virginia Beach SPCA
Crash in Greensville Co. causes damages to roadway and bridge on Route 301
George Banks, local civic leader known as ‘Mayor of Berkley’ passes away
Video
Police arrest man wanted in connection with double shooting involving the death of 7-year-old girl
Video
Portsmouth man wanted in connection with armed robbery incident on Christmas
Gallery
North Carolina
Nags Head Fire Rescue Captain retires after 33 years
Gallery
NC COVID-19 Dec. 27 update: COVID-19 hospitalizations top 3,100 for 1st time
North Carolina preschool teacher laid off after 20 years wins $250K lottery
‘All of this just to avoid going to jail’: NC woman faces charges after lying to police about having COVID-19
NC COVID-19 Dec. 26 update: North Carolina surpasses 510K cases, over 3K residents currently hospitalized
Video
National
Witnesses describe ’15 minutes of terror’ inside Rockford bowling alley with gunman
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast; federal authorities release photo
Man driving box truck charged after road closure for ‘suspicious vehicle’
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
The Latest: Driver charged after truck stopped in Tennessee
