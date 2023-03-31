RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have released initial information after the suspect in a Friday shooting was himself shot by police on the city’s Northside.

Interim Chief Edwards said that at 10:39 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting on Evergreen Avenue in the city’s southside. There, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital and later died of her wounds.

At 11:09 a.m., officers on North Avenue — who had been given a description of the suspect and his vehicle — saw his car and exited their vehicles. Edwards said the two officers fired at the man “within a second or two” of exiting their cruiser.

Edwards said they are not prepared to release more information about why the officers decided to fire, but said they had positively identified the vehicle as the one belonging to the suspect in the earlier shooting.

He also said a firearm belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene, but did not say whether the man was brandishing it at the time of the shooting.

He added that there was both body cam and security footage of the police confronting the suspect, and that they were currently reviewing that footage.

The man has not yet been identified publicly by police, but is in his 60’s and is currently being treated for his gunshot wounds.

“The suspect is still alive and hopefully will survive this encounter and be put on trial for this incident,” Edwards said.

Edwards confirmed that, per standard procedure, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.