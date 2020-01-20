Richmond schools to close on Jan. 27 because of teacher rally

Demonstrators against gun violence in schools lock arms in front of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Friday, April 20, 2018. Hundreds attended the rally, which came on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) – Richmond’s school’s superintendent says so many teachers are planning to attend a rally at the state Capitol next week in support of increased school funding the district needs to cancel classes.

Richmond Public Schools released a statement from Superintendent Jason Kamras on Sunday that announced schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 27.

RPS will be CLOSED on Monday, January 27 for students and staff. Visit our website homepage for more information from Superintendent Jason Kamras: https://t.co/ZePAuQn1p8 pic.twitter.com/I0vmBLj8sd — Richmond Public Schools (@RPS_Schools) January 19, 2020

Kamras said nearly 700, or about a third, of the district’s teachers were planning to take personal leave to participate in the rally.

He said it would not be possible to secure enough substitutes.

Education advocates are calling for more funding beyond what Gov. Ralph Northam allotted in his proposed budget.