RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year and graduations have been rescheduled after a mass shooting at the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony on Tuesday killed two people, including a graduate.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on Wednesday that all schools will be closed for the final day and a half of the school year on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9. School was also closed on Wednesday, June 7.

All school events and end-of-year celebrations have also been canceled.

All remaining Richmond high school graduations have also been moved to next week and will take place inside school buildings. The following schedule has been released for graduations:

Open High School – Friday, June 9, 9 am, at Richmond Community High School

Franklin Military Academy – Monday, June 12, 9 am, at Franklin Military Academy

Armstrong High School – Monday, June 12, 11:30 am, at Armstrong High School

Thomas Jefferson High School – Monday, June 12, 2 pm, at Thomas Jefferson High School

John Marshall High School – Tuesday, June 13, 9 am, at John Marshall High School

George Wythe High School – Tuesday, June 13, 12 pm, at John Marshall High School

Additional security precautions have been added to the remaining ceremonies. No bags, flowers, balloons or amplified devices will be allowed inside the schools and all attendees will also be subject to searches.

RPS staff will still be expected to report to work on Thursday according to their normal schedule to complete close-out tasks.