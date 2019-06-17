Police say situation resolved after officers respond to armed woman at war memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Richmond police say the situation has been “resolved” after an armed woman is threatened to harm herself at the Virginia War Memorial.

News outlets report police responded to a “public safety incident” early Monday morning, in which a woman was threatening to harm herself on the Robert E. Lee Bridge.

WAVY sister station WRIC reports that by the time officers arrived on the scene, the woman had walked to the memorial. Authorities say the woman is armed.

#breaking a heavy police presence shutting down the lee bridge. I’ve confirmed that a woman is armed threatening to harm herself. Details on @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/5NkfhsMLJH — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) June 17, 2019

NBC affiliate WWBT reports police are attempting to give the woman medical attention.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene, and the Robert E. Lee Bridge was shut down.

Richmond police stated on Twitter around 8:30 a.m. that travel lanes in the area were being reopened.

No injuries have been reported.