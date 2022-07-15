RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer was arrested and charged Thursday with assaulting a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy in early July, authorities said.

In an email Thursday, Richmond police confirmed that officer Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested in connection “to an incident that previously occurred in Chesterfield County.”

A Chesterfield police spokesperson later told 8News that Arriola faces charges for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy “during the course of his duties” in an incident on July 2 in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Road.

A source told 8News the incident is connected to a fatal shooting at a Chesterfield party in the area. Four teens have been charged in that shooting after a juvenile male was killed.

A Chesterfield sheriff’s deputy was providing security at the party and shot a person who was displaying a gun while responding to the area of the deadly shooting, police said. An investigation found that the individual shot by the deputy was not involved in the killing of the juvenile.

Arriola, hired in December 2020, has been charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction, Richmond police said. He has been placed on leave without pay.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.