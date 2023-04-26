RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer has been convicted of manslaughter in a crash that left two teens dead.

On Tuesday, April 25, a 12-member jury reached a unanimous verdict to find Richmond Police Officer Richard Daniel Johnson guilty on three counts after just over two hours of deliberations. He faced two charges of involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor charge for reckless driving in the deaths of Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Tracey Williams, 19 last year.

On the night of April 7, 2022, Johnson and trainee Officer DQuan Walker were backup officers responding to a burglary call. It was revealed in court this week that Johnson was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph zone when he ran a red light and hit Ruffin and Williams at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood Roads.

The evidence presented in court included video from the incident, vehicle information from data boxes in both cars, and expert witness statements from law enforcement, including other Richmond officers.

The verdict came after testimony from Johnson himself, as well as other officers. Acting police chief Rick Edwards was also present during the trial.

Emotions ran high after the jury delivered their verdict, bringing the families of Johnson, Ruffin, and Williams to tears.

Richmond Commonwealth Attorney Collette McEachin is not calling this decision a victory for the prosecution, instead acknowledging the devastation of the families involved.

“Three families have been devastated by what happened,” McEachin said. “I’m glad the evidence we produced and put in front of this jury was sufficient to convivence them beyond a reasonable doubt of Officer Johnson’s guilt.”

The defense argued this week that Johnson was trying to assist other officers at the burglary call and never saw the teens’ car at the intersection because his view was blocked.

While the defense declined 8News’ request for an interview, they said they were “very disappointed in the jury’s verdict.

Johnson will have another hearing on Aug. 9 as the sentencing phase begins.

It is currently unknown what Tuesday’s verdict will mean for Johnson’s role at the Richmond Police Department. While he was suspended following the crash last April, Richmond Police confirmed on Monday that he was still an officer.