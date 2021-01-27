Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Wednesday.

The mayor was informed of his positive test results this morning after getting a PCR test Monday when he was experiencing mild symptoms.

“Since the coronavirus first started to spread in our region roughly a year ago, over 12,000 residents in our city have been infected with COVID-19. Today, I count myself as one of them,” the mayor said in a release. “While I do not feel 100 percent, I am thankful that my symptoms are currently manageable and will continue to work from my home to ensure the continuity of city government.”

The mayor is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will now isolate at home. People who have been in close contact with the mayor are in quarantine.

“As my personal experience should tell you, while there is reason to be hopeful due to the distribution of the vaccine, this pandemic is still far from over and must be taken seriously,” the mayor said.

Mayor Stoney had his annual State of the City address scheduled for tomorrow. The address has been postponed and will now virtually take place on Thursday, February 11.

