Richmond Diocese adds four more priests to list of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors

Three of the priests have died; the fourth is suspended

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has named four additional clergy members accused of sexual abuse involving a minor. Three have ties to Hampton Roads.

Robert Dixon Beattie served at St. Joseph in Norfolk. He died in 1971, and the allegation of abuse was made after his death.

Patrick Francis Quinn served at Christ the King and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Norfolk and Saint Charles in Cape Charles. Quinn died in 1995.

Joseph Slowik served at St. Mary Star of the Sea in Fort Monroe, Saint Paul in Portsmouth and Church of Saint Therese in Gloucester. Slowik has been suspended. The allegations of abuse made against Slowik came from his time at Saint Paul in the early 1990’s. He has not served in active priestly ministry since 2006.

The fourth newly named priest is Leo Creamer, who died in 1991. He was assigned to two parishes in Richmond.

The diocese updated the list of clergy this past Friday. The list was first publicized in 2019.

In June 2020, the diocese said it was reviewing allegations made against several priests.

View the complete list at this link.