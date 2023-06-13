RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposed project to bring a casino to Richmond is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday, June 12, Richmond City Council members voted in favor of giving the $562 million ONE Casino + Resort project another chance.

This comes after the same project was shot down in November 2021 by voters. Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell said some residents were against the casino in the past because they were scared of it possibly bringing more crime to the area.

“I think it was miscommunication…misinformation out there,” Trammell said.

The entertainment and gaming venue will consist of a luxury hotel, a live entertainment venue and 55 acres of green space. Developers say it could bring 1,300 jobs to the area.

Trammell feels the project has better footing this time around because she thinks the city council’s message is clearer than before.

“We didn’t give up. We kept on,” Trammell said. “We’re out there every day still fighting for the casino.”

Residents in support of the casino spoke out at the meeting, saying they believe it will be good for the economy.

“We need this opportunity to bring financial stability to Richmond,” Richmond resident Cynthia Hinds said. “I’m just thankful that they voted yes.”

Next, Virginia Lottery and Richmond Circuit Court will have to accept the council’s decision before the casino is placed on the local ballot in November.