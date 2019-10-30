Sheriff’s Office holds presser on missing Louisa County teen, spotted in Hanover County

Isabel Hicks (far left and far right) pictured with Bruce Lynch (middle)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the sighting of and search for Isabel Shae Hicks.

The search effort for Hicks, a missing 14-year-old from Louisa County, who authorities believe could have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, has doubled after the teen was spotted in Hanover County with her suspected abductor on Monday night.

Extra authorities joined the effort Wednesday to bring Hicks home.

Investigators believe Hicks, described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, could be with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, identified as 33-year-old Bruce Lynch.

The pair was spotted in the Montpelier area of Hanover, in the vicinity of the 14000 block of Clazemont Road, shortly after 9 p.m on Oct. 28. They reportedly approached a home in the area, and the person inside alerted police.

Police approached the home where the call came from but were unable to locate either subject, both of whom were said to be wearing camo or dark clothing. Authorities also said that Lynch had shaved his face.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for Hicks after she disappeared from her Louisa County home on Oct. 21.