HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police told residents of the area around the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent to remain evacuated Friday as they resumed their investigation of a house containing potentially explosive materials.

According to police, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Henrico Fire and Virginia State Police were all on scene investigating the situation and making several potentially hazardous materials safe. Residents were told they could return to their homes at 6 p.m.

Officials wanted the community to know they were handling the situation with the utmost caution and thanked displaced residents for their patience and understanding as the investigation continued.

Henrico Police arrested two people in a house on the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent yesterday while responding to a domestic disturbance call. While carrying out a search warrant of the house, officers found “something odd” which later was revealed to be “items consistent with explosive material.”

Residents of Western Henrico County, particularly in the Tuckahoe area, may have heard a loud sound in the area late last night. This was not an explosion but was triggered by Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians in order to nullify potentially dangerous materials.

