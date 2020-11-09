Republican Dr. Daniel Gade: The Trump loss not a conspiracy; it’s simply math

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three hours after the polls closed in Virginia Republican Daniel Gade was feeling confident about his campaign to unseat incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.

Gade was 200,000 votes ahead of Warner, who was seeking a third term.

At 11:30 p.m., there was a sea change that was colored blue. Warner, the former Virginia governor, was ahead by 400,000 votes. Gade, a former U.S. Army officer and college professor, had been defeated by a margin of more than 11 points. Early absentee ballots were added to the total and drowned Gade’s early gains.

As President Donald Trump challenges the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in court, Gade, the college professor, has a lesson for those who accuse Democrats of stealing the vote.

Gade says the president is correct in challenging the results, although Gade doesn’t believe a court fight will change the outcome. Gade says what happened to his race happened to the Trump campaign in cities and counties across the battleground states.

Gade says the Trump years will be studied by academics for years to come.

“Unlike any other president in history, he excites his supporters and mobilizes his detractors in a way that will be viewed by historians for years to come. The Trump administration should accept the results of the election and move on, and look forward [as] we, as Republicans, make our case to the American public so that we win again in 2021 in Virginia, 2022 nationally and 2024 on the presidential level,” said Gade.

To learn more about Gade’s position on the disputed election, his plans for the future, the future of the GOP, and his performance at the historic senatorial debate at Norfolk State University, watch the full interview with Gade and WAVY-TV 10’s Regina Mobley below.

Latest Posts: