Rep. Elaine Luria will seek re-election in Virginia’s redrawn 2nd District

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria says she will seek a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, despite Virginia’s 2nd District being redrawn in the latest round of redistricting.

#BREAKING @RepElaineLuria announces she will run for a 3rd term in VA’s 2nd district…even though it no longer includes @NorfolkVA, where her primary residence is. @WAVY_News https://t.co/GZehVmj28H — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 6, 2022

The Democrat and Navy veteran made the announcement on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Luria, who was at the Capitol that day, is now serving on the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack.

“Today, I recommit to uphold my oath to ‘support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,'” Luria said in a statement. “… We cannot allow those who seek to destroy our country from within to prevail. We need representatives and leaders who will uphold and strengthen our laws and institutions, not side with those who try to tear them down. The call and courage to serve is not one that I take lightly or without deliberation. I have been honored to serve the people of Coastal Virginia over the past three years. This is our community. I took an oath to serve. And in this critical moment for our democracy, I intend to continue serving.”

Even before redistricting, the race was seen a tossup based on past elections/voter makeup and the sitting president’s party usually doing poorly in the midterms, but new maps that will take effect for the 2022 general election could make things even more difficult for Luria. The new maps keep all of the Eastern Shore and Virginia Beach, but take away parts of Norfolk, Williamsburg, James City County, York County and Hampton, and add parts of Isle of Wight, Chesapeake and Suffolk, which experts say give Republicans an edge. FiveThirtyEight now has the district favoring the GOP by 6 points, as opposed to 2 points in the previous maps.

The new maps also drew Luria outside of her district. Her primary residence is in Norfolk, but that will not keep her from being able to run.

Luria will likely face off against a fellow Navy veteran, Republican Virginia State Sen. Jen Kiggans, this November. However there are four others vying for the Republican nomination with that primary on June 21.

Luria defeated Republican Scott Taylor in her past two elections, 51.6% to 45.8% in 2020 and 51.1% to 48.8% in 2018.

This is a breaking story and will updated.