RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you still haven’t filed your income taxes for 2021, Virginia Tax is reminding Virginians that the automatic, six-month filing extension deadline is almost here — Nov. 1.
According to Virginia Tax, taxpayers must file by the Nov. 1 deadline in order to be eligible for the commonwealth’s one-time tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing together.
In addition, Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers to keep the following in mind:
- You can file your taxes for free if your income was $73,000 or less in 2021.
- If you need to make a payment, there are several options available, including online, directly from your bank account, using check or money order, and credit or debit card.
- For online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This will allow you to track your return or refund.
- You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.